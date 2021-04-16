In a surprising development, today, Friday, Ethiopia said it would never agree to the terms that seek to preserve the water dominance of Egypt and Sudan.

“We will never accept unfair conditions that seek to preserve the water hegemony of Egypt and Sudan,” said the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Demiki Mekonnen.

“The negotiations on the Renaissance Dam provide an opportunity for cooperation, if Egypt and Sudan take a constructive approach to achieve a satisfactory result for both sides, within the framework of the process led by the African Union,” he added.

In addition, he stressed that exerting pressure on his country through deliberate politicization and internationalization of the crisis will not make Addis Ababa accept an agreement dating back to the colonial era regarding the Nile River, he said.

These statements come after Ethiopia, on Thursday, began opening the upper gates of the dam, in preparation for the start of the second filling process, despite Sudanese and Egyptian criticism of that step.

Sudan and Egypt announced a few days ago that the Ethiopian position obstructed the negotiations, amid Addis Ababa’s intransigence and its adherence to not stopping the second phase of the dam before reaching a binding agreement between the three countries.