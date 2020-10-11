Ethiopia Instability has increased in Ethiopia since the prime minister’s peace award – “Nobel laureate has very rarely been questioned so early”

The criticism of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, peace activist Abiy Ahmed, is growing. Thousands of opposition figures have been arrested in the country during the year, accusing the government of autocracy.

Nobel the Ethiopian Prime Minister, who received the Peace Prize last year Abiy Ahmed has not been able to meet the aspirations placed on him in stabilizing his country.

International incense over Aby’s achievements in reconciling peace with neighboring Eritrea and promoting democracy in Ethiopia has increasingly shifted to louder criticism.

The Peace Prize was hoped to strengthen the Prime Minister’s actions in Ethiopia, but the past year has shown that Abiy has failed to promote peace in his home country.

During the year, hundreds of people have died in Ethiopia in clashes between different ethnic groups and as a result of violent actions by the country’s security forces.

Thousands of anti-government protesters and opposition activists have been arrested. They accuse the Aby administration of autocracy.

Abyy’s decision to postpone the regional and parliamentary elections scheduled for August has also raised questions about the prime minister’s commitment to democracy. The reason for the postponement was stated to be the curbing of the spread of the coronavirus, and a new election date has not yet been set.

Ethiopia the backward development has reinforced the idea already burned at the time of the award that it was premature to reward Aby with Nobel.

“The Nobel Laureate has very rarely been questioned so early, only within a year of receiving the award,” commented Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at Bjørknes University in Oslo. Kjetil Tronvoll To Politico magazine at the end of September.

“It seems clear that political change has stalled and the government is returning to authoritarian practices,” he said.

Abiy became Prime Minister of Ethiopia in the spring of 2018. He ended a state of emergency that extended government powers, pardoned political prisoners, renounced media censorship, and legalized previously banned opposition groups.

The increase in tensions within and within ethnic groups is partly the result of Abyi’s actions as legitimate opposition groups seized their new opportunities.

Abiy assured in September The Economist wrote opinion writing, that he is firmly committed to change, despite the fact that the country has faced numerous obstacles during the past two and a half years.

At the same time, he acknowledged that peace-building has been difficult in a country that has long been ruled by authoritarian grips.

“We understand that law enforcement activities carry a risk of human rights violations and assaults,” quoted The Washington Post Aby’s writing.

“It is not easy to forget the way of thinking and tactics learned in the past. Reforms in the security and judiciary will take time, ”Abiy wrote.

Amnesty International released in the spring report, which describes the abuses of security forces in Ethiopia.

Nobel laureate Abyy’s biggest challenge is seen as curbing inter-ethnic tensions and dissatisfaction, among other things, in his home region of Oromia, one of the opposition’s strong support areas.

Oromo is the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia and Abiy is himself an oromo.

The prime minister has managed to improve the economy of the poor country, but ethnic tensions threaten to undermine the stability on which Ethiopia’s recent economic success is built, writes the economic news agency Bloomberg.