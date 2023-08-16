In Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s popularity is in free fall

In the previous conflict, which lasted two years and ended in 2022, the war unleashed by the TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) against the federal government had involved six million inhabitants in the Tigray region, north of Ethiopia. The clash started this month in the region Amhara, instead risks involving more than forty million. What is going on? How come Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a man who received the award Nobel Peace Prize, rules now only thanks to the army? The peace agreement signed in Pretoria on 2 November between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, TPLF, to put an end to the bloody conflict stipulated that all TPLF militias in the Tigray region should be disarmed. A fundamental point of the agreement promoted and guaranteed by the United States and the African Union, which however remains a dead letter, leaving many thorny questions open. First of all the Tplf, which caused thousands of deaths in that war also in the Amhara and Afar regions, it retained its own military arsenal. Inexplicably, in violation of the agreements signed and despite the protests of the Amhara and Afar military, then allies of the government, there was no disarmament of the Tigrinya militias. This is a first crucial point for understanding the current critique and the disagreement of the Amhara and Afar peoples for the about-face of the government of Abiy Ahmed.

