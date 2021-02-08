Ethiopia Hospitals robbed, deliveries in the dark without staff: health disaster strikes in Tigray, Ethiopia

The Ethiopian government defeated the rebels who ruled Tigray, but the consequences of the conflict are still gruesome.

This has been the case recently in the state of Tigray in Ethiopia, according to Reuters, which has compiled data on the health situation in the fighting-affected province. It is catastrophic.

The information is limited and fragile, as the Ethiopian government has blocked journalists from entering the Tigray area in the north corner of the country and has also made the work of aid organizations difficult.

Disagreements between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF, which ruled the Tigray, escalated into a war in November in which Ethiopian troops soon got on their necks. As is often the case in civil wars, civilians suffer the most.

“Tigray the health care system is reported to be close to collapse, ”said the UN emergency relief agency Ocha last Thursday.

Tigray has about seven million inhabitants. The entire Ethiopian population is over one hundred million.

Tigray normally operates 280 ambulances. According to Ocha, 30 of them are now in use.

Hospitals and pharmacies have been looted, Reuters says.

Red Cross workers distributed relief supplies in Tigray in early January.­

One the woman said she was looking for birth control pills in Sheraro City in late December. The pills would have been needed by a friend of a woman who had been raped by five men.

“The hospital didn’t have a single employee,” the woman told Reuters in a phone interview. “The whole hospital had been looted. Except for the roof and doors, there was nothing left. ”

Then the woman had gone to the health center, but that too had been robbed of nothing.

Healthcare The collapse is also reported by MSF, the Doctors Without Borders.

The hospitals in the towns of Adwa and Axum had no electricity or water in mid-December, MSF reported. In Adwa, drug stores had been looted and hospital furniture and equipment had been broken.

“I saw people who came to the hospital on a bicycle 30 miles away riding a patient,” an MSF spokesman Albert Vinas said.

“And they are the ones who manage to get to the hospital. People are dying at home. ”

Every night about 20 to 30 women will have to give birth in the city of Shire without the help of a midwife, says an aid worker interviewed by Reuters. Own birth is due to the fact that the hospital does not have staff at night.

MehbritThe woman, meanwhile, said her 55-year-old mother died in December because Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, could not get insulin. Mehbrit had tried to beg for it everywhere, in vain.

“I prayed to God to be merciful,” Mehbrit said.

“Insulin was received 13 days after my mother died.”