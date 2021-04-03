Ethiopia Foreign Minister Haavisto will travel to Ethiopia to discuss the Tigray conflict

On his way, the Foreign Minister will discuss the situation in Ethiopia, in particular the Tigray crisis and its regional implications.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) travels to Ethiopia as EU External Relations Director Josep Borrellin authorized in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This is Haavisto’s second trip to Ethiopia. He visited the situation in the midst of the conflict as Tigray’s EU representative in February.

On the way He will meet with the Ethiopian leadership and convey the EU’s concern about the humanitarian situation in Tigray.

In the press release it is said that Haavisto is calling on the parties to cease hostilities, to respect international humanitarian law and refugee law, and to allow impartial investigations into alleged human rights violations.

Haavisto also recalls that Eritrean military forces must withdraw from the Tigray area. He will also exchange views with the African Union on the situation in Ethiopia and on regional issues.

Haavisto will also visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.