Ethiopia | Ethiopia’s truce was greeted with joy, but the country is badly broken

Building lasting peace requires persistence, and there are no guarantees that a truce will last.

World In one of the most destructive conflicts, a step towards peace was taken on Wednesday, when the parties to the Ethiopian civil war reached an agreement on a ceasefire.

“Excellent news,” said the Senegalese president Macky Sallwho leads the speech in the AU, the African Union.

The AU has brokered peace talks between the Ethiopian government and forces in the Tigray region. Negotiations have taken place in Pretoria, South Africa.

“I congratulate the parties and encourage them to persevere on the path towards permanent peace,” Sall said, according to news agency AFP.

Building peace requires perseverance, even though the news of the ceasefire was received with joy in different parts of the world.

Ethiopian government negotiator Redwan Hussie and Tigray rebel representative Getachew Reda during a ceasefire signing ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa on Wednesday.

War between the government forces and the rebels in Tigray has lasted for two years.

As AFP summarizes in its news analysis, Ethiopia is in a deep crisis. Its once buoyant economy is in ruins, and the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray is undergoing a humanitarian disaster.

In many comments, the truce has been commented only cautiously positively, as a first step.

Civil war in Ethiopia, with a population of about 120 million, began on November 4, 2020.

The main parties to the war are the central government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front TPLF, which for a long time had a dominant position in the leadership of the entire country. The central government is headed by the prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

Regional forces from Tigray’s neighboring states of Amhara and Afar have also participated in the war. Troops from neighboring Eritrea have also participated in the war as an ally of the Ethiopian government.

All parties are believed to have committed war crimes. The civilian population has been constantly terrorized, especially based on which ethnic group people happen to belong to.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield recently noted that the civil war in Ethiopia is comparable in terms of destruction to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

“After two years of conflict, up to half a million people … have died, and the United States is deeply concerned that more atrocities will come to light,” Thomas-Greenfield said, according to AFP.

Roughly Tigray, with a population of six million, has been cut off from the rest of the world for over a year, making it difficult to assess the humanitarian situation.

UN investigators have accused Abiy’s government of crimes against humanity. Hunger has been used as a weapon, and the UN has warned that hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans are on the brink of starvation.

“We will never know the true number of victims,” ​​says an expert interviewed by AFP Patrick Ferras from Stratégies Africaines. He estimates the death toll to be at least 300,000.

Ethiopia is a nation of about 80 ethnic groups, whose sense of togetherness has had its share of cracks.

At the beginning of the 2020s, the world’s attention has been focused on Tigray, but at the same time, there have been repeated ethnic violences in Ethiopia’s largest state, Oromia.

The stagnation of the economy weakens Ethiopia’s chances of building lasting peace. Ethiopia has also lost about half of its development aid because Abiy’s government has been fomenting war.

“The economic situation is catastrophic,” says Ferras.

Is not guarantees that the Ethiopian ceasefire will hold.

The uncertainty is increased by the fact that the armistice agreement does not specify who will supervise the armistice.

Abiy’s government is unlikely to agree to allow an external monitoring force such as UN peacekeepers into the country. Foreign powers might not even want to send their soldiers to a vulnerable area.

In addition to everything, the armistice agreement leaves one particularly essential point unmentioned. There are Eritrean forces in the Tigray region who have been accused of heinous crimes against civilians. The withdrawal of Eritrean soldiers has not been agreed upon.