Ethiopia Eritrea withdraws troops from Ethiopian Tigray region, soldiers accused of massacres of civilians

The governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea have long banned the presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray.

Eritrea withdraw its troops from the Ethiopian Tigray area, the Ethiopian prime minister said Abiy Ahmed on Friday On Twitter in a published opinion. The news agency AFP reports this.

Ethiopia’s neighboring country, Eritrea, is embroiled in an Ethiopian internal conflict in which war is being waged by Ethiopian government forces and rebel Tigray state forces. The Eritrean army has also fought against Tigray forces.

Human rights organizations blame Eritrean soldiers from the massacre. Among other things, the organizations have gathered evidence that hundreds of civilians were killed by the Eritrean army in the city of Aksum in November 2020.

The blind killing of civilians is a war crime. Ethiopian forces have also been accused of killing and raping civilians.

Ethiopia and the Eritrean government has long banned the presence of troops in Tigray, on the border with Eritrea. However, Abiy finally admitted the situation on Tuesday. On Thursday, the prime minister traveled to Eritrea to meet the country’s authoritarian president Isaias Afwerkia.

The Ethiopian government has been fighting Tigray State forces since early November. Abiy declared the government victorious in late November, when troops captured the region’s capital, Mekele. However, TPLF leaders, the ruling party in the Tigray region, are still on the run and fighting continues in the outlying areas.

Prime Minister Abiy, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, is under international pressure to end the conflict. A large portion of Tigray’s population needs humanitarian assistance, but it has not been able to provide it to large cities other than those controlled by government forces.