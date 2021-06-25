Ethiopia Doctors Without Borders: One Spanish and two Ethiopian employees of the organization have been killed in Tigray, Ethiopia

According to the organization, the victims appeared to have been “brutally killed”.

Three An employee of the Doctors Without Borders aid organization has been killed in Tigray, Ethiopia.

Two of the employees were Ethiopian and one Spanish, according to the news agency AFP.

According to the organization, the bodies of the workers were found on Friday morning near the empty car of the workers. The trio had been on the move with the vehicle on Thursday morning.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzales Laya expressed his condolences on the deaths and said that he was in contact with the Ethiopian authorities to investigate the events and to get the body of the Spanish worker back to Spain.

Thursday at least 64 people were killed and 180 were injured in an air strike in the North Tigray area. At least some of them were small children.

The Ethiopian army has admitted the attack but denied targeting civilians. The soldiers also initially blocked first aid personnel from entering an area that the European Union says violates international law. The UN has called for an investigation into the attack.

Director – General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference on Friday, according to news agency Reuters, ambulances and medical staff had been prevented from entering Tigray to help the victims of the air strike.

Tedros found this unacceptable and demanded that Ethiopia allow medical personnel into the area to help the injured in peace.

Tedros himself is Ethiopian, right from the Tigray area.

Tigrayn the area is war-torn. Famine threatens up to 350,000 people in the region.