Ethiopia Doctors now have to beg for food in the Tigray region of Ethiopia – help has not been received for weeks due to fighting

According to the UN, 40% of the 5.5 million people in the Tigray region suffer from hunger.

In Ethiopia doctors and nurses in the civil war-torn Tigray area are currently forced to beg for food and bring their children to hospitals due to malnutrition.

According to Reuters and BBC.

Hire doctors have not received for eight months. International aid has been shielded since mid-December by failing to deliver on promised food deliveries in the midst of fighting.

As a result, as many as 40 percent of the approximately 5.5 million people in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia are malnourished, the WFP said on Friday.

With the inclusion of neighboring Amhara and Afar, at least nine million people now need food aid.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), for its part, said no international aid organization still operating in Tigray was running out of fuel. All assistance must be provided on foot.

Earlier this month Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said more than a hundred civilians had been killed in short-term airstrikes in Tigray and more than 75 were wounded.

Ethiopia the civil war began in late 2020. The Ethiopian government and its allies and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the Tigray region, are in opposition.

The parties accuse each other of cruelty and the use of hunger as a weapon. This was recently done by a spokesman for the Ethiopian government Legesse Income on Monday.

Help delivery to Tigray civilians has been difficult throughout the conflict. Little hope was brought this week by the Red Cross relief flight, which arrived in the city of Mekele for the first time since September.

At the same time, diplomatic efforts to achieve peace have intensified somewhat.

United States Special Representative David Satterfield has held talks with the Ethiopian government in Addis Ababa, the capital of the country. Negotiator for the African Union, former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo has in turn met with the leadership of the Tigray People ‘s Liberation Front.