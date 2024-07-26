Ethiopia declared three days of mourning on Friday following an unprecedented landslide in a remote part of the country’s south that killed 250 people.

Rescuers continue to search for bodies in the rugged Kensho Shasha Guzde area, as survivors bury those killed in the disaster, the deadliest landslide ever recorded in the Horn of Africa nation.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Thursday that 257 people had been killed, citing local authorities, warning that the death toll could reach 500.

The Ethiopian parliament declared in a statement: “Three days of national mourning for the people who lost their lives in the landslide incident,” adding that it will begin on Saturday.

The statement, published by the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, added that this period will allow condolences to be offered “to their relatives and all the people of our country.”

The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission had said earlier on Friday that humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation were “underway” in the area.

She added that a structure had been established to “coordinate emergency disaster response,” noting that about six thousand people needed resettlement.

According to OCHA, “More than 15,000 affected people need to be evacuated, including at least 1,320 children, in addition to 5,293 pregnant or newly delivered women.”

She noted that aid had begun to arrive, including four trucks from the Ethiopian Red Cross Society.

Officials said most of the victims died when they rushed to help after the first landslide following heavy rains on Sunday in the area, about 480 kilometres (300 miles) from the capital, Addis Ababa.