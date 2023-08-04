The central government of Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Friday (4), after tensions increased between the Fano militia, a former ally of the federal army, and Ethiopian troops in the Amhara region located in the northwest of the country.

“The illegal activities of armed groups have become a threat to law and order in the region, an obstacle to ensuring the rule of law,” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said in a statement.

For this reason, the Ethiopian Council of Ministers “considered it necessary to declare a state of emergency” to “control the alarming activity”, without mentioning the name of the militia.

“The activities of two armed groups pose increasing dangers, day by day, to the security of cities and national security,” the statement added.

The Ethiopian federal government took this step a day after the president of the Amhara region, Yelikal Kefale, asked Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, for more help to address the growing “insecurity” in the region, distancing itself from the Fano militia, which it had the protection of the regional government and, in recent weeks, began to fight against the federal army.

Violence surrounds the neighborhoods of Gojam Oriental and Wollo Norte, both in Amhara, where residents assured the EFE Agency, last Tuesday (1st), that Fano will take over or control the airport in the city of Lalibela, famous for its churches carved in the rock and classified as a World Heritage Site by Unesco.

However, Colonel Getnett Adane, spokesman for the Ethiopian Defense Forces, denied in statements to the agency that the militiamen had taken control of the airport.

For its part, the human rights NGO Center for the Advancement of Law and Democracy (CARD) denounced the blocking of internet connections in several places in the Amhara region, a measure that makes it difficult for the militia to communicate and confirm possible progress.

Tensions between Amhara and the Ethiopian federal government began to grow, especially from April, when the central administration decided to dissolve the Fano group, supported by the authorities of that region, and other military forces in the country to integrate them into the federal army or the police. (With information from the EFE Agency)