Today, Wednesday, Ethiopia confirmed that it will continue to fill the Renaissance Dam that it is building on the Nile in the event that no agreement is reached with Egypt and Sudan.

Today, Ethiopian Water Minister Seleshi Bekele said that his country will continue to fill the dam’s reservoir, which has a capacity of 74 billion cubic meters, during the next rainy season, which is supposed to start in June or July.

“As construction progresses, the dam is being filled,” the Ethiopian minister said at a press conference. “We will not give up on that,” he added.

In 2020 Addis Ababa announced the completion of the first phase of the filling process of the dam, achieving its target of 4.9 billion cubic meters, which allowed the testing of the first two turbines from the dam. This year, it set a target of filling an additional 13.5 billion cubic meters.

The Ethiopian statements came after the foreign ministers of the three countries parted without agreement, on Tuesday, after three days of negotiations in Kinshasa under the auspices of the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, the current president of the African Union.

The “Great Renaissance Dam”, built in northwestern Ethiopia near the border with Sudan on the Blue Nile, which meets the White Nile in Khartoum, is a source of contention between the three countries.

Egypt and Sudan want to reach a tripartite agreement on operating the dam before it is filled.