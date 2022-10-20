More than six thousand Ethiopian soldiers went to fight the war in the northern region of Tigray, which will be two years old this November 4 under the indifferent gaze, in most cases, of the international community. War crimes and civilians killed by orders disobeyed by high-ranking military commanders are some of the ingredients of a conflict led, from one of the parties, by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

“There was a written order from the Ministry of Defense that said: ‘You must not kill civilians’. But our commanders did not respect it. They told us: ‘Kill them all; massacre them. Burn all the houses, put them in front of them and kill them. “. It is the story of an Ethiopian soldier, who regretfully acknowledges the hardest moments of the war.

This conflict, which will celebrate its second anniversary on November 4, has not been in the sights of the international community. The lack of reports from the field has made the work of journalists and humanitarian organizations impossible. But the war in Tigray, the region to the north of Ethiopia that does not recognize the legitimacy of the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, continues its course.

In this ARTE en Español report, Ethiopian soldiers show their regret for having participated in the war crimes committed in the massacre of Mahibere Dego, a town in central Tigray. There, the 25th division of the Army from Addis Ababa, the capital, killed 38 people. Everything was recorded with a telephone, which allowed to know the magnitude of the massacre.





There, male and female soldiers, who were also forced to participate in the execution squad, killed Tigreño civilians and threw them off a cliff in January 2021. A year and a half later, relatives of the victims remember how the soldiers ” They killed innocent people.”