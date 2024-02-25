Four Orthodox priests were killed during an attack on the Zequala monastery, in the Oromia region, 50 km from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. According to the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church – reports Aid to the Church in Need in a tweet – “armed militants” broke into the monastery and first kidnapped and then killed the priests.

The kidnapping and massacre reportedly took place on February 22, 2024, carried out by armed men linked to the Oromo rebel groups, the Oromo Liberation Army. Over the past five years, the local Christian community has complained about the killing of hundreds of thousands of Orthodox followers and the destruction of dozens of churches.