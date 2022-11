Home page politics



Ethiopian government soldiers drive in the Tigray region. © Ben Curtis/AP/dpa/Archive

For almost two years, the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front have been fighting each other. Now they have agreed on a ceasefire.

Pretoria – After nearly two years of war, the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have agreed on an immediate ceasefire. The African Union (AU) mediator, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, said Wednesday after talks in South Africa. dpa