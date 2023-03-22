The Ethiopian government described the statements by the US Secretary of State as “untimely” in a press release published on March 20, in which he expressed concern about the situation in Tigray and stated that the parties to the conflict would have committed “war crimes”.

The Eritrean Foreign Ministry also spoke out about the accusations, claiming that they are “defamatory and without foundation.”

However, in addition to Blinken, numerous organizations that watch over Human Rights have made similar complaints since the start of the conflict in 2020.

“This blame-sharing is unjustified and undermines US support for an inclusive peace process in Ethiopia,” stressed the press release provided by the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry.

In addition to highlighting that the US official’s accusations are “selective”, since they mostly point to the Ethiopian State Armed Forces and not to the Tigreños combatants.

The remarks by the Secretary of State come weeks after his official visit to Addis Ababa, precisely for the purpose of meeting with the parties involved in the conflict to mediate the peace process.

Although the clashes in Tigray have radically decreased after the truce agreed between the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in November 2022, complaints of massive violations of human rights humans in the region do not cease.

Ethnic cleansing, sexual abuse, murder and arbitrary arrests

Antony Blinken’s statement it accuses the Ethiopian and Eritrean armies of carrying out systematic campaigns of persecution against the population of Tigray, a situation that can be considered an attempt at ethnic cleansing.

“Formal acknowledgment of atrocities committed by all parties is an essential step in achieving sustainable peace. Those most responsible, including those in command positions, must be held accountable,” Blinken said in the statement.

I determined that members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Eritrean Defense Forces, Amhara forces, and Tigray People’s Liberation Front forces committed atrocity crimes. I condemn these atrocities and welcome commitments to pursue transitional justice. —Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 20, 2023



Organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have expressed concern about the situation in Tigray. They allege the existence of multiple systematic attacks against the civilian population in the region, in addition to categorizing certain actions as war crimes.

A 2022 report published by Amnesty International details the accusations. The text denounces massive sexual abuse, forced disappearances, torture, destruction of villages and robberies of civilians in the northern Ethiopian region. Most of these, perpetrated by the armies of Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Abiy Ahmed, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, has justified the military activities of his Army in Tigray, stating that they are necessary to maintain “order and stability in the country.” The position and figure of the controversial premier is key to understanding the situation in the country.

A conflict that has millions in misery

Tigray is a region located in the north of Ethiopia and home to approximately six million people. Since the 1990s, the ruling coalition was made up mostly of Tigreña political forces, represented by the TPLF.

But the arrival in 2018 of Abiy Ahmed to power drastically changed the landscape. Ahmed promoted reforms in the country’s political system with the aim of centralizing power in the federal bodies, reducing the independence of the provinces.

This decision did not convince the TPLF and after several months of tension, in November 2020 warfare began between the Tigray forces and the Ethiopian National Army. The government of neighboring Eritrea joined Ahmed’s forces a few months later.

Dozens of people in a destroyed playground after an airstrike, in Mekelle, capital of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, on August 26, 2022. © Tigray TV/Via Reuters TV

Since then, the conflict has experienced multiple truces – which have been broken weeks after they were declared – and has led to a high-level humanitarian crisis in the region. Coupled with a massive exodus of Ethiopians that has affected the entire Horn of Africa.

After years of war, in November 2022 the most recent truce that has lasted to date was agreed, however, tensions and confrontations remain latent and an upsurge in violence could rebound at any time.

With AP, Reuters and local media