In a joint report released on April 6, the human rights organizations Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused both the security forces in the Amhara region and their opponents in the neighboring Tigray region of murder thousands of people in northern Ethiopia. NGOs point to an “ethnic cleansing campaign” with abuses amounting to war crimes. The area has been experiencing an armed conflict since November 2020.

Murders, gang rapes, arbitrary arrests, looting, forced displacement and denial of humanitarian aid are part of the abuses committed by local armed forces against thousands of people in the Amhara and Tigray regions, in northern Ethiopia, according to reports in its most recent report Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Following a joint investigation, human rights organizations concluded that Amhara security forces and allied militias committed the crimes against the Tigrayan ethnic group during the 17-month war.

Likewise, the authorities in western Tigray and their partners perpetrated crimes against civilians in Amhara, the complaint highlights.

“Since November 2020, Amhara officials and security forces have engaged in a relentless campaign of ethnic cleansing to force Tigrayans in western Tigray from their homes,” said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch. .

AI and HRW indicate that the acts committed are equivalent to war crimes and crimes against humanity, in the context of the conflict that leaves thousands dead and more than a million displaced people.

The crimes in Tigray would have even occurred with the complicity, and possible direct participation, of the nation’s security forces.

Amhara regional government spokesman Gizachew Muluneh said the accusations were “lies” and “fabricated” news.

Ethiopian government and military spokesmen, the former Amhara special forces commander and the administrator of western Tigray, did not respond to requests for comment.

“Response of Ethiopia’s allies does not fit the seriousness of the crimes”

The NGOs demanded that the country’s government guarantee immediate and constant access for humanitarian organizations to the area, release all those arbitrarily detained, and investigate and prosecute those responsible for the abuses.

Likewise, the secretary general of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, stressed that “the response of Ethiopia’s international and regional partners is not in line with the seriousness of the crimes that continue to be committed in western Tigray.”

On the other hand, they denounced that the central government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has restricted access to the area, thus hiding many of these abuses.

The report, which is based on 427 interviews with survivors, family members and witnesses, as well as analyzes of medical reports, satellite images, videos and photographs, is the most comprehensive assessment to date of wartime abuses in western Tigray.

In addition to the repeated massacres, the report cited meetings in which Amhara officials discussed plans to expel Tigrayans and the restrictions they placed on the community’s language as evidence of ethnic cleansing.

According to the report, the federal authorities did not investigate these acts while the national army committed “assassinations, arrests, arbitrary detentions and torture against the Tigrayan population.”

The background of the war

Although the conflict began at the end of 2020 after the Ethiopian prime minister launched a military operation there by accusing the TPLF of attacking a military base, reasons for confrontation had been accumulating since before.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front dominated Ethiopia’s military and coalition government before Abiy took office in 2018, and with the arrival of the prime minister the movement felt increasingly marginalized.

After the outbreak of war between government forces and the so-called Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), western Tigray fell under the control of the Ethiopian Federal Army and Amhara militias, allied with the national government. The TPLF continues to claim that area.

Some experts have likened the confrontation to an interstate war, with large, well-trained forces and little sign of backing down.

With Reuters and EFE