Ethiopia A ceasefire was declared in Tigray, Ethiopia, the rebels said they had once again taken over the city of Mekele

Ethiopia the central government has declared a ceasefire in the Tigray area on Monday, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters and The British broadcaster BBC.

A ceasefire was declared after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which had previously ruled the Tigray area, said it was once again in power in the region’s capital, Mekele.

On Monday, TPLF rebel forces captured Mekele and interim administration officials fled. People are celebrating the arrival of rebel forces on the streets, AFP says.

The rebels, who call themselves Tigray’s Defense Forces (TDF), have not yet responded to the ceasefire.

According to AFP, the prime minister Abiy Ahmedin the declaration of the troops is revolutionary, as the fighting in the region has lasted for eight months. The Prime Minister’s Office has not yet commented on the matter.

Fights in the region began in November when the Ethiopian government, with the help of neighboring Eritrea, launched an attack to oust the region’s then ruling party, the TPLF.

All parties to the Tigray conflict have been accused of massacres and human rights violations.

The BBC says more than five million people are in urgent need of food aid. According to the UN, there are 350,000 people in famine in the region.