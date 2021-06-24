Ethiopia 64 killed in airstrike in Ethiopian Tigray, army denies attacking civilians

The air strike took place on Tuesday in the war-torn North Tigray area. At least 64 people died and 189 were injured in the attack.

At least 64 people have been killed and 180 injured in an air strike in Ethiopia, news agencies Reuters and AFP said on Thursday.

The air strike took place on Tuesday in the war-torn North Tigray area, local health officials told news agencies.

Attack took place in the market area of ​​the city of Togo. Togoga is located about 30 kilometers from the regional capital Mekele.

Rescue work at the crash site was delayed as soldiers initially blocked first aid personnel from entering the area.

On Thursday, Mekele hospitals were treating at least 73 people, some of whom were young children. The injured in the hospital have suffered at least burns and splinters injuries. In some cases, doctors have had to undergo amputations to save lives.

Ethiopia the army has admitted the attack, but said it targeted rebel fighters, not civilians.

The attack came after the counting of votes in the national elections in Ethiopia on Monday was underway. However, there was no vote in Tigray, as fighting in the region has increased in recent days.

According to the European Union, denying first aid access to the region violates international law. The UN calls for an urgent investigation into the attack.

Spokesman for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dina Mufti does not see the stern in the review. Instead, he accused the rebels of using human shields.