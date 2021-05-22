UIn order to do something about climate change, erosion and their consequences, the Ethiopian government of Abiy Ahmed wants to plant billions more trees. The East African country plans to plant six billion trees this year alone. In the coming year, at least another four billion seedlings are to be added. This was announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Omar Husen. According to him, ten billion trees were planted in Ethiopia within two years.

The government apparently wants to score points for the upcoming elections with the green initiative. Prime Minister Ahmed called on people days ago to cover the country with greenery. The government has dubbed the initiative the “Green Legacy”. In addition, Ethiopia plans to give one billion seedlings to its neighboring countries.

In the previous year, trees had been planted in all parts of the country in the Horn of Africa. State authorities and schools were closed specifically for this. As the responsible ministry announced, this did not happen in vain: 84 percent of the seedlings have grown.

The country is also participating in the “Great Green Wall”: Huge areas have been afforested along the Sahel for several years. From Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, 7775 kilometers long, an average of 15 kilometers wide. The goal: by 2030, a hundred million hectares of green soil should have been wrested from the desert – that would correspond to an area three times the size of Germany.