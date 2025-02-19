“Ethics Washing” is a term that describes the appropriation, by companies and organizations, ethical speeches or values ​​such as equity and transparency, without a real commitment to implement these practices, limited to a mere facade. This phenomenon acquires special relevance in a context where, although news holders focus on issues such as migration, tariffs and security, there is an agenda that we should not lose sight of: technological.

In this area, ethics and transparency are crucial to guarantee a responsible and aligned technological development with the interests of society. In the presidential inauguration, one of the images that most caught the attention was that of the presence of the directors and founders of the main technology companies, sitting in the front row, even ahead of some members of the cabinet.

Elon Musk wants to conquer the world After establishing his power over republican politics in the United States, the industrialist now intervenes in European politics and is becoming a leader of the international extreme right.

This leaves a clear message: Trump’s administration will have a close and strategic relationship with Silicon Valley. For those of us who work on the development and responsible use of border technologies, this approach generates concerns. Because both Donald Trump, and his vice president JD Vance, have openly declared that there will be no regulation for artificial intelligence (AI) or for other technologies, arguing that this would put the United States at a disadvantage in the technological career with China.

This was evidenced when just a few hours after returning to the White House, Trump repealed the declaration of rights related to AI and the Executive Order on the safe and reliable promoted by former president Joe Biden. Although these documents were not regulation proposals in them , and risk assessments in areas such as cybersecurity and nuclear energy.

This highlights the prioritization of innovation over the safeguard of people’s rights and freedoms.

This is where concerns arise. Regulation is not the panacea but the recent actions of some great technological ones, such as the dismantling of information verifiers, show that self -regulation is not the solution either. This comes into play a concept that we have not been able to get our heads, especially in recent days: “Ethics Washing.” It is a phenomenon similar to “Pink Washing” or “Green Washing” that refers to appropriation by companies and organizations of ethical or equity and transparency values, when in reality their interest in implementing these practices is on pure facade.

Silicon Valley’s sexist image change was a warning, not a trend Fashion experts and trend observers applaud the rise of new technological outfits. Everyone praises that CEO finally dress according to the work they play.

In the last decade, around the world, we have seen an increase in initiatives on ethics in AI from governments, academy, civil society and industry. But many of these efforts were not born from a genuine commitment, but as a reaction to scandals that committed public confidence towards certain companies. For a while we fell into the trap, since we really believed that some companies were developing these initiatives to create more responsible technology. But beyond our disappointment, this phenomenon puts the credibility of the ethical frameworks in technology at risk and forces us to ask ourselves: are we really moving towards a more fair future or are we only building an illusion? Or is it just ETHICS WASHING?

Mexico faces its own challenge

Meanwhile, Mexico faces its own challenge in this technological career. According to some rankings such as Government Ai Readiness Index We went from being in the first place at the regional level and 22 globally in 2018, to fall to the eighth place in the region and 77 globally. This setback is mainly due to a lack of sitting in the front row, which can be seen in the limited participation of the federal government in the development and governance of AI in recent years. However, with the arrival of the new administration led by Claudia Sheinbaum, there are signs of a possible interest in digital technology and its potential to transform different sectors in the country.

Mexico advances with its national plan for the ethical development of artificial intelligence UNESCO presented on Wednesday, at the Senate of the Republic, the evaluation of the stage of preparation of artificial intelligence in Mexico. The recommendation on the ethics of artificial intelligence (RAM) was presented by the Deputy Director for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO.

With this renewed interest in technology, Mexico has a strategic opportunity to position itself as a key technological partner, in areas such as semiconductors 一 essential for the development of AI systems. If the country is committed to policies that strengthen its advanced manufacturing and semiconductor industry 一 taking advantage of its strategic location and its network of free trade treaties 一 could be consolidated as a fundamental actor in the global technological supply chain.

In addition, our ecosystem of innovation and technology, which has been gaining strength in recent years, along with growing efforts in R&D, would allow it to play a more relevant role in the development and use of AI globally (UNESCO, 2024 ).

But to achieve this potential we have to be proactive. We cannot limit ourselves to being spectators, waiting for other countries to define our agenda. Mexico needs a clear vision, starting with a national strategy that guides priorities. For this, it is crucial to answer questions such as: What role should Mexico play in the Global AI ecosystem? What is our vision for its development and application? Where is the responsible perspective? These responses will be the basis for building a technological agenda aligned with our values ​​and needs.

Returning to our northern neighbors, the United States approach 一 We want or not 一 has an impact on the role of Mexico on the overall ecosystem of AI and other technologies. However, another of our challenges will not only balance this influence, but not close to other international opportunities.

Faced with the rapid changes that we are having at the political level and technological level, the question is not whether Mexico should or may not be part of this technological career, but how will we be reagents to external agendas or we will assume the leadership, designing an own agenda to drive innovation without losing sight of an inclusive, fair and sustainable future?