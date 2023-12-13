Deputy is accused of an alleged crack scheme in his office; he denies the accusations

The Chamber's Ethics Council should open a process this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) to analyze the request to revoke the deputy's mandate André Janones (Avante-MG) due to accusations of fraud (transfer of employee salaries). The session is scheduled for 11am.

The measure responds to a request made on November 28 by PL. Here's the complete of the application (PDF – 6MB). If the council decides to revoke him, Janones will be able to appeal to the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission).

Also at the request of opponents of the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the STF (Supreme Federal Court) responded to guidance from the PGR (Attorney General's Office) and opened, on December 4, an investigation to investigate the case. Here's the complete of Minister Luiz Fux's decision (PDF – 157 kB).

Through your profile on X, the federal deputy commented on Fux's decision. “The 'lies' against me have expired: 60 days“, he said.

“Finally the truth points the way. Within 60 days, the PGR will listen to me and listen to advisors, former advisors. Thus, it will be fully proven that there was never any crime committed in my office.”he wrote.

Read more:

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

An audio attributed to Janones indicates the congressman's participation in an alleged crack scheme. The information comes from a report published by the news portal Metropolises on November 27th. The deputy denies the accusations and states that the case was a proposal for “kitty”.

“There is no word 'return' in the audio, it talks about crowdfunding. I disagree that kitty is the same as rachadinha. What's the difference? It's very clear. In rachadinha, there is control, you know how much the person receives, charge a certain amount and they have to return it to you. This is a way for you to indirectly deflect. It’s theft, corruption”, he stated. The statement was given in an interview with Uol.

Listen (48min19s):

According to the deputy, the recording was made during a meeting held in 2019. The money raised would be used to cover the expenses of his latest campaigns. At the time, Janones had just been elected federal deputy for the first time. In 2016, he had unsuccessfully run for mayor of Ituiutaba (MG), the city where he was born. According to him, his assets were “dilapidated”.

The audio of the meeting was leaked by Cefas Luiz, a former advisor to Janones, who stated that he will forward the material to Federal Police (Federal Police) with other alleged evidence of irregularities by the deputy.

In the audio, Janones says that he will speak privately with the interlocutors to negotiate the transfer and help pay for his personal bills. It is not possible to know who is present in the recorded meeting.

“Not corrupting myself means not giving in to corruption. For example, there are some people here that I'm going to talk to privately after they're going to receive a little extra salary and they're going to help me pay the bills for what's left from my mayoral campaign.”said the deputy in an excerpt of the audio.

This is not the first time that Janones has been accused of splitting. In August 2022, former advisor Fabrício Ferreira pointed out the existence of an alleged scheme involving the deputy in an interview with the program Jovem Pan Morning Show. Without presenting evidence, Ferreira said that an employee received R$9,000, but kept R$4,000. The deduction would, according to him, be passed on to Janones through another advisor.