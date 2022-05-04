Deputy mocked the torture suffered by journalist Míriam Leitão, from the newspaper O Globo, during the military dictatorship

The Parliamentary Council of Ethics and Decorum of the Chamber started this Wednesday (Apr.4.2022) the process against deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) for mocking the torture suffered by journalist Míriam Leitão, from the newspaper The globeduring the military dictatorship.

In early April, Míriam shared on her Twitter profile the column she had written for the newspaper: “The only way forward is democracy”. In the publication, he said that the mistake of the 3rd way is to treat Lula and Bolsonaro as equals. “Bolsonaro is the enemy of democracy”, wrote.

The deputy shared the post and wrote: “Still sorry for the snake”. During the military dictatorship in Brazil (1964-1985), the journalist was arrested and tortured. In one of her accounts, Miriam, who was pregnant at the time, says that she was placed in a dark room with a snake. Eduardo Bolsonaro is the son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who, since he was a federal deputy, has been a defender of the dictatorship.

The names of 3 members of the collegiate were drawn to report the case: Mauro Lopes (PP-MG), Pinheirinho (PP-MG) and Vanda Milani (Pros-AC). The chairman of the council, Paulo Azi (União Brasil-BA), will choose one of them to be the rapporteur for the admissibility or not of the case.

Eduardo’s publication motivated 4 parties to represent against him: PT, PC do B, Psol and Rede. The pieces were unified in a single process. The subtitles call for the removal of the deputy’s mandate.

Once Azi chooses the rapporteur, he will have 10 working days to present a preliminary opinion for proceeding or filing the case. If the council decides to proceed with the investigation, the deputy is notified and must present his defense in writing within 10 working days.

Then, the collegiate will collect evidence and hear witnesses for the prosecution and defense. This phase can last up to 40 business days. Afterwards, the rapporteur has 10 more working days to present an opinion, which will be voted on by the council. He can ask for the acquittal or punishment of the congressman targeted by the action. Penalties range from censure to removal from office. The maximum term of the process in the Ethics Council is 90 days.

The represented party may also appeal to the Constitution and Justice Commission of the council’s decision. If it is not successful and the council decides to suspend or revoke the mandate, the case will be analyzed by the plenary of the Chamber, which will have the final word.

other cases

The Ethics Council also initiated disciplinary proceedings against 8 other deputies: Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ), Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ), Talíria Petrone (Psol-RJ), Josimar Maranhãozinho ( PL-MA), Heitor Freire (União-CE), Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP). Most cases are related to statements on social networks.

The triple lists were drawn for the rapporteurship of each case. The chairman of the board will announce at the next meetings who will take over the processes.

This was the 2nd meeting of the Ethics Council this year. The collegiate was stopped since the end of last year, as well as the thematic committees of the Chamber. Work resumed last week.