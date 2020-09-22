D.he idea seems tempting: All people who have already been infected with the coronavirus will receive a kind of immunity card and can live again as if there were no pandemic. Travel, concerts, soccer games, all of this would be open to those lucky ones. Relatives of old or seriously ill people should breathe a sigh of relief with a proof of immunity, as well as doctors and nurses.

The idea for such evidence came up early in the pandemic. In April, Health Minister Jens Spahn wanted to create the legal basis for a free ticket, but in view of massive criticism, he then asked German Ethics Council for an opinion. The independent body is supposed to advise politics and its members include experts from a wide variety of disciplines, including lawyers, theologians, moral theologians and specialists in medical ethics.

Much is still unclear

Unsurprisingly, the council has now rejected the immune card – at least given the current level of knowledge. Because as tempting as the idea is, it shatters in practice because of the pitfalls of the virus and the complicated immune reaction: How reliable an immune protection against the coronavirus works and how it can be proven is still unclear.

“From a scientific point of view, the decision is absolutely correct,” comments the German immunologist Andreas Thiel. With his team at the Charité He is currently researching how the immune system reacts to the new coronavirus. For example, the group has found that many people already have immune cells that respond to Sars-Cov-2 – because the new virus is similar to the harmless corona viruses that have been circulating for a long time. However, Thiel has not yet been able to say whether such cross-reactive immune cells protect or are even harmful.

Otherwise Thiel also emphasizes the open questions. Nobody knows how long a naturally acquired immunity against the new coronavirus will last. Experience with the older coronaviruses suggests a rather short duration.

Researchers try to use antibodies to detect infections in the blood, but these tests are less useful for assessing immunity. The concentration of antibodies against coronaviruses drops rapidly in the weeks and months after an infection, much faster than with many other pathogens. This can, but does not have to, indicate a decrease in immunity.

“I’m not sure if that will ever be possible”

Rather, one could determine the immune status by analyzing certain immune cells. Thiel and other working groups are currently working on such evidence, but the analysis has so far only worked with great effort.

The infection medicine specialist Mathias Pletz from Jena also considers the ethics council’s vote to be correct, and he too emphasizes the many questions surrounding the immune response. Pletz and his team had the rare opportunity to examine the immune status of an entire village that had been cordoned off and fully tested because of an outbreak in late March. The PCR test was positive at that time in 49 of 883 residents in Rennsteig, Thuringia.

Six weeks later, however, the researchers experienced a surprise: In half of those who tested positive, they did not find any antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, even with a great deal of analysis. At the same time, half of those who tested negative in March had the antibodies in their blood. Many of these people had had mild or no symptoms.

“You can’t even deduce a trend from such values,” says Pletz. “Issuing an immunity card would be absolutely premature and I’m not sure that it will ever be possible.”

There is disagreement on a fundamental question

In the discussion about the immunity card, one also has to distinguish between two things, says Pletz. On the one hand, there could be an immune response that protects the infected person from future disease for a certain period of time. At the same time, however, a person who is “immune” in this way could nonetheless become infected again unnoticed and infect others. This phenomenon is known from the older coronaviruses. “It could be that reinfections occur much more frequently than we think,” says Pletz.

In view of all these imponderables, the Ethics Council could not come to any other decision than to reject the immunity cards given the current state of knowledge. On the other hand, it is surprising how divided the Council is on another, fundamental question: what if science were further? What, could you give more precise information on the duration and reliability of immune protection?

Half of the council members are of the opinion that in this case at least a “step-by-step introduction of a certificate of immunity under certain conditions, both event-related and area-specific” would be useful. This could be, for example, teachers and employees in daycare centers who could continue to work even with increasing numbers of infections if they were demonstrably immune. In nursing homes, immune relatives could be given different access rights.

Seven of the total of 26 council members go even further. According to their judgment, immunity certificates should, if feasible, also be used on a broad basis in order to be able to reverse the restriction of fundamental rights as far as possible.

The other half of the Ethics Council judges quite differently: Thirteen of the members reject immunity cards because of ethical and practical concerns. In their opinion, the identity cards could lead to a two-class society in which some people have different rights and obligations due to their immune status.

In addition, it is feared that the immunity certificates could be an incentive for some people to become infected voluntarily. But that would counteract the strategy according to which the virus is to be contained as much as possible.