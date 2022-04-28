Among the congressmen is also the deputy Carla Zambelli; process rapporteurs will still be appointed

The Ethics Council of the Chamber of Deputies opened this Wednesday (27.Apr.2022) disciplinary proceedings against six deputies: Bia Kicis (PL-DF), Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), Éder Mauro (PL-PA), Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), Dr. Soraya Manato (PTB-ES) and Wilson Santiago (Republicans-PB). Rapporteurs for representations against congressmen are yet to be appointed.

Deputy Bia Kicis was accused by Psol and PT of stirring up a riot in the Bahia Military Police, offending the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and criticizing the recommendation to use protective masks in social media posts.

Deputy Carla Zambelli was accused by the PT of disseminating false information about the covid-19 pandemic on her social media.

Deputy Éder Mauro was accused by Psol and PT of disrespecting the deputies Fernanda Melchionna (Psol-RS) and Maria do Rosario (PT-RS) at a meeting of the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission.

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro was accused by PT, PDT, PSB and Psol of disrespecting female congressmen and making statements against the use of protective masks in social media posts (Representations 2/22, 4/22 and 8/22);

Deputy Soraya Manato was accused by the PT of publishing offensive statements against the senator on social media. Humberto Costa (PT-PE).

Deputy Wilson Santiago was accused by Novo for allegations of crimes of criminal organization and passive corruption investigated by the Attorney General’s Office.

Other side

Deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro, Bia Kicis and Soraya Manato questioned the basis of the accusations, as they were based on publications on social media.

“It is an attack by opposition parliamentarians on freedom of expression. This is my post on social media as an opinion. We are seeing our prerogatives and our parliamentary immunity being violated.”argued Bia Kicis.

Soraya Manato stated that the lawsuit against her is “a bullshit”. “I think it’s absurd that we’re sued, that we’re here wasting our time with this bunch of bullshit, idiocy,” he said.

Eduardo Bolsonaro denied having made comments against women. He accused leftist parties of using the processes to attack the government.

“The left’s strategy is to wage a war of narratives just to create headlines in newspapers that aim to denigrate us”he said. “If someone feels wronged, it is better to go to court than to the Ethics Council. We already know that these processes here are very likely to go nowhere”.

Deputy Éder Mauro, on his social networks, mocked the representation against him. “I am happy to have PT and Psol representation on the Ethics Council or whatever. It is a sign that I am on the right path.”.

For Carla Zambelli, the “The close everything policy has demeaned the freedom and property right of thousands of Brazilians in several states of the country and we have not negotiated our constitutional right to protest”. Deputy Wilson Santiago said he will not speak.

With information from Agência Brasil.