Requests from the collegiate, which meets on Wednesday (June 14), have Flávio Bolsonaro and Chico Rodrigues as some of the targets

The Council of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the Senate has a meeting on Wednesday (June 14, 2023), at 9 am, to decide whether or not to accept 13 requests for representation against senators. Applications were filed by parliamentarians, political parties or citizens.

There are requests for the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against senators Cid Gomes (PDT-CE), Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), Jayme Campos (União-MT), Chico Rodrigues (PSB-RR), Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO), styvenson valentine (We can-RN), Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network) and Damares Alves (Republicans-DF). Flávio Bolsonaro and Kajuru are the targets of 2 requests each. There is also a petition against the now ex-senator Paulo Rocha, affiliated with the PT.

The chairman of the Ethics Council is Senator Jayme Campos. The vice president is the senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). The meeting will take place in room 6 of the Nilo Coelho Wing.

DIGNITY OF THE MANDATE

The collegiate acts to preserve the dignity of the parliamentary mandate, as it receives and analyzes representations or complaints made against senators, which may result in disciplinary measures such as warnings, verbal or written censure, temporary loss of office and loss of mandate. The Ethics Council was created by the Resolution 20 of 1993the same institution that instituted the House’s Code of Ethics.

According to the resolution, senators have the following fundamental duties: defend popular and national interests; ensure the improvement of the country’s constitutional and legal order, particularly democratic and representative institutions, and the prerogatives of the Legislative Power; exercise the mandate with dignity and respect for the public good and the popular will; and participate in plenary sessions and committee meetings, in addition to joint sessions of the National Congress.

With information from Senate Agency.