The key role of empathy and sharing of the “in-person” educational path and the value of new digital technologies as tools for acceleration and in-depth study. These are the themes at the center of the academic debut of ‘Orbits. Dialogues with intelligence’, the first show-how dedicated to the uniqueness of human beings after the advent of Artificial Intelligence, hosted on the morning of September 26 by the University of Milan-Bicocca. The debate, moderated by the television and radio host Alessandro Cattelan, was attended by Luciano Floridi, a philosopher and expert in digital and information ethics, and Giovanna Iannantuoni, rector of the University of Milan-Bicocca and president of Crui – Conference of Rectors of Italian Universities.