S.The political management of the corona pandemic seemed to be the same as it was these days. The credibility of the federal government and the prime minister is at an all time low. The cacophony of the federal-state meetings feeds the disaffection with politics. However, the erosion of trust began in October when the Chancellor expressed doubts about the Prime Minister’s decisions because they did not seem consistent enough to her.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for the “educational worlds”.

In view of the exponential growth in the number of infections, the opening decisions of March 3rd have proven to be a further cardinal error. Because suddenly nobody wanted to know anything about the emergency brake. So on Monday of next week there will be little else left than to decide on another hard lockdown in order to break the third wave of the pandemic, which is actually a completely new pandemic because the British mutant B.1.1.7 is now predominant.

Openings without a sufficient test strategy

The Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) had already warned in March that Germany was taking the second step before the first. He was right. The openings without an adequate testing strategy got the third wave with the British mutant rolling before the second wave ended.

The fact that even after more than a year there is still no precise knowledge of the sources of infection and still no clear chain of infection tracking is a disaster that cannot be improved even with model calculations. In more than two thirds of the cases, the health authorities do not know where the people were infected. Because the British mutant also uses sporadic contacts for transmission.

The weekly reminders of the RKI President Lothar Wieler before the hardest weeks of the pandemic, a previously unknown extent of new infections and again more corona deaths go almost unheard. They are reported, but they have worn out, worse, they no longer touch. They are part of the daily communication ritual like notifying the number of those who tested positive.

The state does not trust the people

The appeal to the citizens’ personal responsibility no longer works because in the past few months they have all got to know a paternalistic state that, despite all appeals to reason and consideration, did not really trust them.

Curfews, most recently described in the scientific journal “The Lancet” as a downright archaically unsuitable means of fighting pandemics, the ban on accommodation and the 15 kilometer radius are just a few of the key words. Many felt downright incapacitated. In the meantime, there is pure mistrust in many segments of society.

As early as March 2020, the German Ethics Council pointed out in an ad hoc recommendation that all individual measures and restrictions on fundamental rights must be constantly checked for their necessity and proportionality and that the socio-psychological consequences must also be considered. This includes the number of victims of violence and suicides or the effects of unemployment on the health of the population. The corona deaths that may have been avoided could be faced with other deaths.