Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Split

The investigation against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann has been discontinued. A radio station still makes a statement against the band.

Berlin – The affair surrounding Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann not only touched the minds of many music fans. The frontman had to face serious allegations. The investigation in the case has been discontinued, but a radio station is now making a statement: Radio Eins is not playing the band’s already planned songs as part of the “Summer Sundays”.

Radio Eins and RBB lack the band’s “content-related engagement” with the casting system

The station’s listeners followed the reports of suspicion surrounding Lindemann closely, said Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg in a statement: “The interest in it was and is very great, including among our audience.” The broadcasting company goes on to say: “Rammstein songs were broadcast in Not played as part of the summer Sundays, they were not an essential part of the daily program before.” And the station goes even further: In consultation with Rammstein keyboardist Flake, against whom there were also allegationsshould pause its show and podcast.

According to the broadcaster, criminal relevance was never the only or even the decisive argument. According to RBB, the “ethical questionability of the unchallenged casting system is at issue”. The band has not yet addressed this practice in terms of content. The result: “Therefore, Radio Eins is currently sticking to its previous stance.”

Public prosecutor’s office stops investigations against Lindemann – too few come forward

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office stopped the investigation after the evaluation of the available evidence revealed no evidence that Lindemann had “performed sexual acts on women against their will,” the public prosecutor’s office explained its decision. “I would like to thank everyone who waited impartially for the end of the investigation. Till.”, wrote the 60-year-old Lindemann on Instagram.

Till Lindemann’s optical transformation in 30 years of Rammstein View photo series

“Suspected victims have not yet contacted the law enforcement authorities, but only – even after the investigation became known – to journalists,” said the unusually long statement from the public prosecutor’s office. It was therefore not possible to “sufficiently specify” allegations or to clarify the credibility of possible victims.

Since May, several women had made allegations and described situations at parties around the band, which they said they sometimes found frightening. Young women were selected during concerts and asked if they wanted to come to the after-show party. According to some women’s accounts, sexual acts also occurred.

Till Lindemann’s lawyers demanded that Shelby Lynn take back her statements. The Hamburg Regional Court but now decided in favor of the whistleblower in the Rammstein scandal. (cgsc with dpa)