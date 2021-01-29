Invest in security. This is one of the great obsessions for companies for this year. And of course, for this, companies are going to fight to recruit the best professionals in a market that has been in a situation of full employment. At a global level, it is estimated that investment in this sector will reach 250,000 million dollars in 2023, with an average annual growth of 10.2% in the next five years. The forecasts they make institutions such as INCIBE, they point out that in the coming year, more than 350,000 positions of this type will remain unfilled in Europe.

But if generalist profiles in cybersecurity are in demand, even more so is that of those known as “ethical hackers”, a profession on the rise and that is experiencing a “sweet moment” as a result of the intense attacks that in recent years are experiencing everything type of companies. In this special, we will see what these types of professionals are like, how they work and what skills they need to have.

