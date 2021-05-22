The foundation Ethereum public a report on his official blog ensuring that version 2.0 of the cryptocurrency will consume a 99.95% less than the current network. This represents a reduction with respect to its own algorithm but, above all, in relation to that of bitcoin, questioned for consuming more than what all of Argentina consumes in a year.

As they explained, this will happen when the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) instead of Proof-of-work (PoW) current system that also uses bitcoin. This will result in enormously less consumption compared to the tremendous amount of energy consumed by the most widely used cryptocurrencies today.

According to the Ethereum Foundation, the transition to this new algorithm will arrive within the next few months and will bring several improvements that will improve the operation of its blockchain in addition to considerably reducing the amount of electrical energy consumed by the network.

It happens that the production of cryptocurrencies, through what is known as mining, demands enormous amounts of electrical energy, due to the writing of the transactions on the blockchain.

Ethereum

To explain this reduction, from Ethereum they made an estimate based on the number of validators participating in their smart contract to version 2.0.

Excluding addresses associated with exchanges, it is estimated that there are a total of 87,897 validators to date, which each one on average executes about 5.4 validation nodes.

In that sense, assuming that under a standard configuration those 5.4 nodes consume about 100 watts, when making the corresponding calculations based on hypothetical scenarios, it is estimated that the Ethereum network would consume a total of about 2.62 megawatts.

This figure is barely comparable to the electricity needed to make them work about 2,100 households in the United Statesthey explained.

Photo Bloomberg

Currently, under a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithm, it is estimated that the Ethereum network currently consumes about 44.49 terawatts / h per year. Although this figure may be large enough to match the average consumption of a medium-sized country, that also makes its Blockchain one of the safest currently in existence, but it implies a tremendously large energy expenditure.

The idea of ​​Ethereum is to migrate mining to a “PoS” system, which implies that the latter algorithm is 2,000 times more energy efficient than its predecessor, which would reduce electricity consumption by a 99.95% at the operational level.

How much would you consume compared to bitcoin

Ethereum, the cryptocurrency that competes with bitcoin although its price is much lower. Photo Ethereum blog

A transaction with ETH under the new consensus algorithm would take about 35 watts per hour, while sending BTC involves at least 1,135,000 watts per hour.

However, from the organization itself they recognize that the arrival of Ethereum 2.0 is still a bit far away. In fact, some think of lapses of years.

The last few weeks saw the appearance of the first test nets for The Merge, the name given to the moment when Ethereum changes from PoW to PoS.

Several teams of engineers are working overtime to ensure The Merge arrives as soon as possible and without compromising system security.

If it were to thrive, it would be good news for the environment, and for computer enthusiasts who today cannot get components due to missing