Ethel Pozo He has surprised more than one after talking about Magaly Medina. In a recent interview, she daughter of Gisela Valcárcel He expressed his desire to visit the popular ‘Urraca’ program and this has raised various questions from the public. Let us remember that the host of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ has always harshly criticized ‘Señito’ and her heir for various issues. Therefore, as a result of this confession, Ethel has been involved in a controversy. In this note, we tell you all the details.

What did Ethel Pozo say about Magaly Medina?

Ethel Pozo gave an interview to the influencer and content creator ‘Zagaladas’who asked her about the criticism she receives from important figures in Peruvian entertainment such as Rodrigo González and Magaly Medina, who attack her for her personality, way of dressing, thinking, among other aspects.

In this regard, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel He noted that he longs to go to the set of either of these two entertainment programs; However, they do not give her permission on the channel where she works, in this case, América TV. The influencer ‘Zagaladas’ also asked him to Ethel Pozo if he sees himself outside of GV productions, if he has friends on TV and how he would take on a solo program.

It should be noted that the complete interview with the heiress of the ‘Señito’ can be viewed this Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00 pm through the content creator’s platforms Zagaladas.

What do social media users think after Ethel Pozo’s statements?

After the statements of Ethel Pozomany social media users questioned the host of ‘América hoy’ for pointing out that she would like to talk with Magaly Medina, who has constantly criticized the work of her mother Gisela Valcárcel.

“It’s incredible how Ethel, knowing everything that Magaly has mentioned about her mother, says that she would love to go,” “Your mother deserves respect. Perhaps you haven’t seen how many times Magaly has offended her. Would you like it if your mother did that to you?” daughters?”, “Did he fight with Gisela?”, were some comments of Internet users.

Ethel Pozo was questioned on social networks after speaking about Magaly Medina. Photo: TikTok

