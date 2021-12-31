Well deserved award! Drivers of America today They did not hesitate to recognize Ethel Pozo as ‘Las Tears 2021’. As is known, throughout the year, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel has been moved when commenting on the reports, but what led her to consecrate herself as the ‘weeping woman’ of the program was with what happened with Melissa Paredes.

During the last of the program corresponding to this December 31, her companions remembered all the moments in which Ethel was moved to tears: “Do you know how many oceans we could have watered with you?” Janet Barboza mentioned.

Before this comment, Ethel defended herself and assured that she felt quite affected by the controversy that Paredes starred in.

“I reaffirm that I was very sorry that the ‘Gato’ Cuba and Melissa ended up for Mía, for their daughter. (…) We are all very sensitive, on the surface, otherwise we could never transmit to the viewer, ”he said.

Janet Barboza and ‘Giselo’ joke with Ethel Pozo’s tears

Likewise, Janet Barboza and Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ continued to joke with the moments when Ethel Pozo cried in full transmission. The ‘Rulitos’ revealed that during those episodes he could not stop thinking about how much tune they would be registering.

“When I see Ethel Pozo cry, I think how much rating we are doing (…) Melissa wanted to cry, but no tears came out”, he specified.

For his part, ‘Giselo’ added: “More tears came from his sorcerer eyes.”

Ethel Pozo receives her award and talks about her sensitivity

After the jokes at the hands of her colleagues from the program, Ethel Pozo defended herself and clarified that she usually cries from a very young age and that, due to what happened with Melissa Paredes, she revealed that she felt very sorry because there was a little girl involved.

“I have cried since I was 5 years old, only that the day that happened with Melissa and the ‘Cat’ had greater repercussion” , he sentenced.