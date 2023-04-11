Ethel Well She is in the prime of her career as the host of two prime-time shows. In addition, she now also makes her acting debut with the series “Maricucha 2”. Regarding the latter, the Instarándula portal affirmed that the communicator will be part of the end of the production of Michelle Alexander.

This was indicated by Samuel Suárez, who obtained images sent by his followers. “Ethel did go to record the grand finale of ‘Maricucha 2’. (The) ‘ratujas’ already have all the details, but we keep the material until the last episode is broadcast, so as not to ruin the outcome for them,” said the journalist. The images show a scene from a wedding in which the character of Patricia Barreto is the brand new bride.

Ethel Pozo in the final of “Maricucha 2”. Photo: Instagram/Instarandula

“Maricucha 2”: Ethel Pozo and her passionate kiss with Christian Domínguez

One of the most anticipated scenes of the second season of “Maricucha” was when the characters of Ethel Pozo and Christian Domínguez gave each other a passionate kiss. The event occurred when Aphrodite and “Chente” were in a dance contest and, to close the choreography, she decided to surprise him. “Vicente López Huamán, come over here,” she said before approaching him.

Did Ethel Pozo enter “Maricucha 2” by ‘vara’?

Criticism about Ethel Pozo’s entry into the Del Barrio Producciones series was highly questioned, since her husband, Julián, is the director of the series “Maricucha 2”. For this reason, the host of “America today” came forward to speak out and deny having had a free letter to join the cast.

“All my life I have done, since ‘Zero in duct’, and they chose (other people). I have done a casting with Lombardi (…). Did you know? Extra casting, is that people do not know it ”, mentioned.

