Ethel Pozo dedicated a large part of the most recent edition of her program, ‘América Hoy’ to pay homage to the actors of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, who celebrated the 300 episodes of the series in a meeting at the Pachacamac headquarters in America Television. In these facilities, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel went live withJorge Guerra, actor who gives life to ‘jaimito‘, to bring to light a link that united them and that was unknown until now. What did Ethel say? She finds out below.

What did Ethel Pozo say about Jorge Guerra?

Ethel Well started talking to Jorge Guerrawhich is part of the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room’, in the middle of the celebrations of the popular channel 4 series. It was at that moment that the influencer also admitted that she had known the interpreter for quite some time because they both used to take acting classes together.

“There is my companion, at night I have been with him. Jorge, do you remember that we were in the same class? Excuse me, do you remember that we were together yesterday night, in class? Jorge, I’m Ethel, your classmate”, said the driver before a rather confused ‘Jaimito’.

The actor couldn’t instantly recognize her; However, seconds later, he pointed out that he remembered her: “Ah yes, yes, of course, we are in some classes right now, until Thursday. Yeah, well, he’s giving it his all. I’m trying too.”.

Is Ethel Pozo pregnant?

Ethel Well, during the “America Today” program, suffered a small decompensation and admitted feeling dizzy. This created suspicions that the driver might be pregnant. However, one day after this scene she confessed: “Let’s speak the truth. I got sick from eating fast ”and she denied that she was expecting a child from Julián Alexander.

She explained that she felt dizzy after eating her diet: “I felt like I was going to faint and I sat up. I told Janeth Barboza, she came and made it public, ”she said.

Why doesn’t Ethel Pozo want to have more children with Julián Alexander?

Ethel Pozo responded to the questions of her followers on Instagram: “Ethel bella, would you like to be a mother again?”, to which she replied firmly: “We have decided that with the three beautiful children we have in common we are happy. So there we are.”

What did Ethel Pozo say about the “fights” with Julián Alexander?

Ethel WellHe told his followers what his “fights” with Julián Alexander were like. In a conversation with the psychologist Lizbeth Cueva in ‘America today’, the influencer narrated that she is the one who has the strong character in the relationship. “I have a strong character, we are not going to be in Wonderland, we have children, for everyday things,” she added.

