As a result of his famous interview with Melissa Paredes, Ethel Well has been questioned about her preparation to address this type of content on the small screen. For this reason, when presenting her exclusive interview with her former model, the host of “America Today” assured that she was trained by her and affirmed, once again, that she has a university career that supports her.

As it is recalled, previously, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel spoke about her school and higher education; In addition, she highlighted that she has a postgraduate degree in her profession. In this note we will tell you details of the studies of the TV presenter.

What career did Ethel Pozo study?

Ethel Pozo has a bachelor’s degree in Communication Sciences, a career that she followed at the University of Lima between 1999 and 2004. Also, in 2006 she completed a postgraduate degree in Corporate Communication at the same university.

After this preparation, he obtained the position of commercial manager at GV Producciones. Later, in 2017, she made her leap to television with the program “My mom cooks better than yours” and in 2020 she was summoned for “America today”, a space that she hosts until today.

Thanks to this trajectory in her profession, Ethel has defended her place on the small screen and has highlighted that, on several occasions, she had the responsibility of interviewing controversial characters.

“Me, before being a friend and being a mother, I decided to study Communications, I went to a university for five years, I did a postgraduate and today I have the scoop of interviewing Melissa, as I interviewed Tilsa Lozano at the time, as I also interviewed Melissa Klug when Jefferson Farfán wanted to lower her child support. This is not the first interview that I have done within a controversy, “he said before presenting the exclusive of him with Melissa Paredes.

Magaly Medina throws indirect to Ethel Pozo

After the statements of Ethel Wellabout her university and postgraduate career, Magaly Medina, before starting her program on May 23, sent a hint to the host of “America today”.

“I am waiting for them to bring me the red dress, because I am going to come out in red to tell you all the envy. They will be envious tomorrow when they see the audience that we are going to have and they will be envious tomorrow when they see how an interview is done. Graduate or not graduate, here’s my master’s degree”.

Ethel Pozo responds to Magaly Medina after attacks

At the beginning of this May 24 edition, Ethel Pozo presented the second part of her conversation with Melissa Paredes, but not before addressing Magaly Medina for the teasing on her program. In this way, the host of “America today” highlighted that she did manage to finish her degree and even shared a classroom with her son.

“Since you touched on the subject of studies and I am very proud of having been able to finish my degree, I want to say that I studied with your son at the university. I went from folder to folder with Magaly Medina’s son. So, if you’re making fun of my career, you’re also making fun of her son’s career (…) I’m not better or worse than anyone, “she pointed out.

Peluchín to Ethel Pozo: “He doesn’t even know how to string together two sentences”

Ethel Pozo has been criticized for mentioning that she studied 5 years at the university and also has a postgraduate degree in Communications. After what happened, the drivers of Amor y Fuego did not remain silent and made fun of Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter.

I am my mother’s daughter, my mother is my grandmother’s daughter and her grandmother is her great-grandmother’s daughter and her great-grandmother cooks better than your great-great-grandmother’. Is that what you studied for? You don’t even know how to put two sentences together, darling”, said ‘Peluchín’.

Janet Barboza comes out in defense of Ethel Pozo

The host of “América Hoy” came out in defense of her driving partner Ethel Pozo, indicating that it is never too late to study. In addition, she sent a strong message to Magaly Medina, assuring that the ATV presenter uses the content of “América Hoy”.

“Every day he feasts on our content. Talk about me all you want, I neither respect you nor have affection for you, ”said the television host.