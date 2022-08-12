Ethel Well She is known for being the protagonist of different television programs. From “My mom cooks better than yours”, to the program with Janet Barboza and Brunella Horna “America Today”.

In that sense, Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter does not usually participate in fiction productions. However, the host has confessed to having a natural talent for acting, which she will demonstrate in “Moonlight 2”.

The role of Ethel Pozo in “Moonlight 2”

The presenter shines in the preview of the next episode as a reporter with the actor Joseph Dammert. during your program “America Today”assured that he would agree to be a couple in the fiction of ‘El León de la Cumbia’, a character played by Andre Silva.

“Sure, I would accept. It is a small participation, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. There is no man who stops us in what we are passionate about, I love acting, ”she commented.

The rumors before the trailer

Days prior to the advance, there had been talk about a possible participation of Ethel Well in “Moonlight 2”although nothing was confirmed. Even the daughter of Gisela Valcarcel was captured with a script.

“They have to see the novel, it is breaking it. It is a novel that I loved because of the plot and the songs. They have to see it,” she said.

It was also speculated that her partner, Julian Alexander, I would not have agreed with his performance. However, the driver spoke about it.

“Nothing jealous, I act because it is my passion, since I was 18 years old I have studied acting”, he spoke in “America Today”.