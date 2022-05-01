Ethel Well She told very enthusiastically on her social networks that her eldest daughter is about to turn 15. The host of “America Today”, who celebrated the rating of the program with her colleagues, decided to travel abroad with the teenager and her friends, who travel with her mothers. Although she preferred not to reveal her location, she left two options for her followers to guess. “Punta Cana or Cancún?” she wrote.

In other Instagram stories, Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter told what the plans are for Doménica’s fifteen-year-old. “Today a new adventure begins with my little girl who is about to turn 15. and now he’s on a beautiful journey that I thought would take a long time, Dome, but it’s here. I thought that there were many years to go, we are going together and with her friends, and the mothers” revealed.

Likewise, the presenter assured that her eldest daughter’s birthday came too quickly. “The time has come, when I was my little baby, I did not expect it to come so quickly, her 15-year-old journey, a 15-year-old journey with friends, mothers, mothers and daughters, of course,” she specified.

Presenter prohibited pichangas to Julián Alexander

During one of the sequences of “America today” on April 28, Edson Dávila asked Ethel Pozo if it was true that he had prohibited Julián Alexander from attending the pichangas. Immediately, the host revealed her reasons why she prefers that her boyfriend does not do such activities. “Because of the situation… Julián does play, but I have said that not at the moment,” she detailed.

Ethel Pozo sends a message about infidelity

After broadcasting a report on her program where people gave their opinion on whether men are born or become unfaithful, Ethel Pozo disagreed with some of the citizens and left a reflection on the subject. “I respect the opinion of the interviewees, but it is not in the genes, it is in the values, in the pillars, in the home, in encouraging -when he is little- not to say ‘come on, look at the little girl, how cute’ (. ..) Unfortunately, there is a lot of culture of machismo”, he expressed.