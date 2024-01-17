Ethel Pozo She makes the most of her vacation and headed to Colombia with her husband, Julián Alexander. The television presenter usually shares part of her activities on social networks and recently she published a video in which she shows the highlights of her walk. In the post, she also reflected on the quality time she spends with producer Michelle Alexander's brother.

What did Ethel Pozo say about marriage?

Ethel Pozo He commented that routine and day-to-day chores can wear down the relationship, so married people should set aside a special time to go out as a couple.

“Over the years and with good advice from my friends, I have learned that it is very important to spend time alone with your partner. Routine, raising children, work and everyday life leave those moments in which you look into each other's eyes and fall in love again almost null and void. And so it was, we had our getaway with many looks at anecdotes as a couple to Guatapé, Colombia,” explained Ethel Pozo.

Does Ethel Pozo want to have more children?

Ethel Pozo She commented in an interview with Álvaro Zagal that she intended to have another child with Julián Alexander. To date, this idea is discarded. “Not anymore, we thought at the beginning. We tried, I was in treatment and everything, but I believe a lot in destiny, that what is yours, no one takes away from you; and that destiny is marked, and then we said: 'Not anymore,'” said Gisela Valcárcel's daughter.

“I was in treatment about three times, until July of this year when we said no more. These treatments, which are wonderful, are also hormones, what you put into your body. And what if I develop cancer or something?,” she added.

Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander got married in 2022. Photo: Ethel Pozo/Instagram

