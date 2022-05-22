Together again. The advance of the interview, where it appears Ethel Well Y Melissa Paredes, which will be broadcast on Monday, May 23, has generated great expectations in the local show business, since the actress will offer more details about her notorious divorce with Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba. All the statements of the former driver are not yet known, but these are a response to the footballer, who spoke with Magaly Medina.

As you remember, the popular ‘Urraca’ shared some of the soccer player’s answers for his program “Magaly TV, la firma”, on Friday, May 20, because in those second shorts he shared some information that was not known about his marriage to the model . Given this, the former host did not hesitate to give her version in the space of Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter.

What did Ethel Pozo say after interviewing her former partner?

The host of “America today” used her social networks to share a photo with her friend, whom she had not seen for a few months after her ampay was spread with “Activator” and she left the America Television magazine.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba canceled Melissa Paredes’ credit card hours after the ampay

“After 8 months (…) In another house (…) in a situation that we never imagined. We met again, Melissa Paredes, ”said the also writer in her Instagram stories.

Melissa Paredes in an interview with Ethel Pozo for “America today”. Photo: Ethel Pozo/Instagram

Rodrigo Cuba tells his truth about the ampay of Melissa Paredes

After the model’s intention of a new conciliation with the member of Sport Boys about the shared possession of his little daughter was known, Rodrigo Cuba decided to break his silence through an interview with “Magaly TV, the firm”.

“I took care of the maid, of the house (…) What she did with her money was spend on her extras, because she didn’t even pay for her cell phone, she didn’t pay for her health insurance, she didn’t pay for home insurance. car, did not pay the maintenance of his car; she paid for gasoline, yes, ”said the footballer.

Ethel Pozo defends Melissa Paredes after requesting conciliation to ‘Gato’ Cuba

The presenter supported the council that Melissa Paredes requested from Rodrigo Cuba, as she revealed that her former partner is not looking for money with this new request. “It causes me a lot of pain, because I know the girl, I know the parents. What Melissa Paredes is asking for is more days, from Monday to Friday, to be able to share this school stage that her daughter has just started. Now the girl is just in school and her mother wants to be a part of her, (and) she does not have it, because she sees her on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, “she said.