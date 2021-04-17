The host Ethel Pozo dedicated an emotional message to the popular TikTok character, La Uchulú, after meeting him on the set of her program América today.

Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter was shocked by the presentation of the young influencer Esau Reategui, who traveled from his native Pucallpa to Lima to appear for the first time on national television.

“I was impressed with his innate talent for singing and dancing! He is the actor who plays this beloved character on TikTok and who came from Pucallpa to Lima to be tonight at the Chola blowout“, beginning.

The presenter reflected on the shortcomings experienced by the artists behind characters like La Uchulú and who have to face challenges during their careers.

“But not always in our country those who did not have the opportunity to study, perhaps in an acting workshop, to pay for it are valued … We separate, we divide and then we wonder why we are all so different. I see to The Uchulú and I see joy, fun, talent and desire to get ahead in a country that does not always allow it, unfortunately, “he said.

I also send my best wishes to tiktoker Peruvian. “I hope I see you again, Esau, and that your wings in Lima fly all they have to fly, high, very high. And with this dance (“I don’t know”) that you have become a national success. I greet all the Peruvian jungle that adores you and that they are such warm and valuable people ”, ends the message of Ethel Pozo to La Uchulú.

