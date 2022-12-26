He dare not! Unlike her “America Today” peers, Ethel Well She assured that we will never see her showing off her dance steps in “The Big Show”. It all started when the TV host questioned the participation of Janet Barboza and Brunella Horna in Gisela Valcárcel’s reality show, therefore, she ruled out being part of a season of this commented and controversial contest.

“Never, because of these cases (Brunella and Janet’s dances) it’s because I don’t dance. I feel comfortable presenting on television what I know how to do… but, me, dancing, no” said the daughter of the famous ‘Señito’.