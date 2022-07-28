Ethel Well He was honest with his followers and revealed details of the condition he has suffered from since childhood. Because of this, in her adulthood, she has been forced to wear extensions whenever she appears in front of television cameras. This problem also involves her daughters.

Ethel Pozo reveals that she should always use extensions

Ethel Pozo responded to the comments of several Internet users, who claim that she lost her hair. Through a video posted on her TikTok account, the presenter clarified the issue and confessed that it is a situation that she has had to live with since she was little.

“I’m not missing hair, what really happens is that I’ve never had it . What you see here (holding her head) are extensions and I’m wearing them for the TV show. It’s something I always use,” said Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter.

The host of the program “America today” explained that her little hair is due to the inheritance of her maternal family: “I have never had hair, neither at 10, nor at 15. Really the inheritance on the part of the grandmother is to have little hair and very thin”.

Ethel Pozo assures that she shaved her two daughters

Ethel Pozo also revealed that she decided to shave her two daughters’ hair, when they were babies, so that they do not suffer from the same “problem” with their hair.

“I changed that wisely with my daughters. So I did shave my daughters and shave them until they were a year and a half old. They grew (their hair) and I shaved them. Now they have incredible hair,” said the presenter.

Ethel Pozo is not friends with Michelle Alexander

The date of the marriage of Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander is approaching. For this reason, the media consulted the producer Michelle about her opinions towards this union: “We are not friends with Ethel, we know each other from ‘hello and bye’, we have talked a few times because we have coincided in meetings. I know that she is a good woman and mother, that she has raised her daughters, she is an absolute ‘mother hen’ and I also know that she loves my brother very much”.

Ethel Pozo asked Daniela Darcourt to sing at her wedding

Magaly Medina had a conversation with the sauce boat and she said that Ethel Pozo asked her to sing at her wedding with Julián Alexander: “I still haven’t confirmed anything to Ethel, but she did tell me that she loved me. Any. I will accompany whoever asks me”.

Ethel Pozo also invited Yahaira Plasencia

During the “America Today” program, Yahaira Plasencia expressed that she could be present at the marriage of Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander: “If Ethel allows me to sing at her marriage, I am happy with life.”