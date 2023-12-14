Gisela Valcárcel She is one of the most recognized and loved hosts on Peruvian television. From a very young age she earned a name in the artistic world and little by little she was reaping the triumphs that she enjoys today; However, not everything was easy for the 'young lady'. It is well known that she raised Ethel since he had it and this morning Pozo was encouraged to tell unpublished details of his birth.

Gisela Valcárcel talked about the problems related to her family life. Photo: LR composition/YouTube/Cristian Rivero

How was Ethel Pozo born?

On national television, the host revealed that Gisela Valcárcel gave birth with the help of a midwife. “My mother had me with a midwife (…). I was born with a midwife, my mother gave birth without an epidural on the second floor of a house in La Victoria, my mother gave birth because they did not receive her in a hospital, she did not have a doctor”, he stated.

Why did Gisela Valcárcel decide not to have more children?

It was after Ethel's birth that Valcárcel decided to make her an only child because I considered that the feeling towards a child could not be repeatable. “I remember Ethel's face breastfeeding the first day and I was saying, 'I love you, I love you.' And I was so scared of that love that is so great that you can feel that I said: 'This cannot be repeated,'” she said.

How old is Gisela Valcárcel and how many years older than Ethel Pozo?

Sonia Mercedes Gisela Valcárcel Álvarezfull name of Gisela Valcárcel, he is 60 years old. She was born on January 26, 1963 and his daughter, Ethel Rocío Pozo Valcárcelwho today is one of the hosts of América TV, was born on December 15, 1980 and is currently He's 42 years old. That is, Gisela it takes him 17 years.