Ethel Pozo, presenter of ‘America Today’, He referred to the altercation that happened when the singer Pamela Franco was a guest on the magazine. As recalled, a few weeks ago, the artist was in the aforementioned space, but she expressed her discomfort with the way in which the hosts referred to her partner, Christian Domínguez, and about how they bothered him with his ex-girlfriend. Isabel Acevedo Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter revealed what really happened.

What happened to Pamela Franco in ‘America Today’?

Recently, Pamela Franco He appeared on ‘America Today’ to sing live; However, the members of the program consulted her about the statements she made about the magazine a day before on the program ‘More shows’. It happens that the girlfriend of the leader of the Great International Orchestra did not think it was right that they bother him with her ex-partner, Isabel Acevedo

This situation caused the cumbia singer to start a strong exchange of words with Janet Barboza and, finally, Christian Domínguez’s partner ended up leaving the set due to the uncomfortable moment. This fact caused astonishment among viewers.

What did Ethel Pozo say about the fight with Pamela Franco?

The program ‘On the sixth day’ He went looking for Ethel Pozo to testify about the last altercation that occurred on her program when Pamela Franco came to the set to give a musical. She revealed that everything that happened in the aforementioned space was part of “a show” and that her friendship with Christian Domínguez is intact. In addition, she reaffirmed that she had respect for the cumbia singer.

“Excellent, we are super friends, yesterday Christian was at my house and we went to the pre-sale (of América TV), we are very friends (…) It’s a show, it’s TV, it’s like a play. In real life we ​​are very friends. With Pamela Franco, (I have) a lot of respect for her, she is my friend’s partner. (About the discussion) We are friends, you are telling me about something that happened on the set“, he expressed to Panamericana TV.

