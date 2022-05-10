Ethel Well He did not stop commenting on the alleged ampay between Christian Domínguez and Giuliana Rengifo, who ruled out having any rapprochement. In this context, the presenter of “America today”, this Monday, May 9, defended her partner from the accusations of infidelity towards Pamela Franco.

Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter was outraged by the recent images of the leader of the Great International Orchestra. “Are people so impressionable?” accurate. “This is an ampay, this is someone who is on his computer and decides to invent himself, so he earns money with the clicks” he added.

Likewise, the presenter assured to support the singer, since he has always prioritized the tranquility of his family. “You have Camila, your daughters, Giuliana is the mother of two daughters, how are you going to believe that?” She expressed.

Conductor comments on Óscar’s departure from Portal de América TV

The also writer told details of the future of Óscar del Portal in América Televisión, since she pointed out that there are rules of conduct that must be followed. “When you work in front of cameras, without a doubt, this is a job which involves sponsorships, brands and personal opinions. There are issues in which one has to have a behavior and a position. In every company, there is a code of conduct, not just on television,” she noted.

Ethel Pozo reflects on infidelity

The popular ‘Giselo’ took to the streets of downtown Lima to conduct a survey among citizens in order to find out their point of view on whether men are born or become unfaithful. After knowing the opinions of the people, Ethel Pozo was indifferent to the comments and made a reflection on infidelity. “I respect the opinion of those interviewed, but it is not in the genes, it is in the values, in the pillars, in the home, in fostering. When he’s little, don’t say: ‘come on, look at the little girl, how cute’. Unfortunately, there is a lot of culture of machismo in which it is cool or super cool to be with several women and cheat on one and the other, ”she asserted.

Ethel Pozo attended a Rauw Alejandro concert

The communicator organized a special outing with her boyfriend, Julián Alexander, and her youngest daughters for the Rauw Alejandro concert. Ethel Pozo through her Instagram stories told that she is happy to meet her loved ones again, because she was in Cancun for a few days celebrating the 15th birthday of her first-born Doménica. “We arrived in Lima and head-on (to the concert),” she wrote.