Ethel Well she was outraged when talking about an act of vandalism committed by a group of protesters. The presenter interviewed the former minister and doctor Zulema Tomás live on her program “América hoy”. She informed him that an ambulance was stoned by the people despite the fact that it was carrying a child, who needed to get to Lima to save her life.

Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter condemned this type of event. “When they call them ‘vandals,’ they get offended. How can it be that a child who is being transported in an ambulance and (the protesters) throw stones at the ambulance and (the child) has to wait 10 hours,” she expressed.