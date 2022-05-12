He went with a bang! Anthony Aranda reappeared in “Esto es Guerra”, after overcoming a serious injury that kept him away from the competition. Once the program was over, he was approached by the cameras of “América Hoy”, who asked him about his meeting with Ethel Pozo at a concert and about the wedding of the host of the morning.

And it is important to emphasize that, a few days ago, the ‘activator cat’ Y Melissa Paredes they crossed paths with Ethel Wellher daughters and her boyfriend Julian Alexander at the concert of Raww Alexander. Despite the fact that at first it was said that they had not greeted each other, the driver of “In this kitchen I command” denied the information, showing a photo of Paredes and her together.

Following this line, Edson Davila arrived backstage at EEG to ask Anthony Aranda if he would consider attending the wedding of Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander, planned to take place this year.

“ If Melissa invites me, I go, as (Ethel) says that Melissa is her friend, I go ”, was the surprising response of the ex-dancer of “El gran show”.

The morning’s drivers were surprised after the reality boy’s statements, especially since Pozo has been against the relationship that Melissa and Anthony have.