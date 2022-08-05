He asks for respect for his family. Ethel Pozo was outraged after several journalists tried to obtain the causes of Diego Bertie’s death after falling from the 14th floor of his building.

The driver of “America Today” was connected live with a journalistic team from his program that covered the details of the actor’s death, outside the hospital Casimir Ulloa.

What caused Ethel Pozo’s annoyance?

The also influencer could not hide her discomfort when witnessing the arrival of the prosecutor Liz Loayza to the hospital, where the interpreter was transferred, because reporters from various media quickly surrounded the official to ask her the details of the death, something that greatly annoyed Gisela’s daughter.

“He passed away as of 4 am, we still don’t have him. The body arrived lifeless and will be taken to the morgue,” the prosecutor told the press. Given this, The host of “My mother cooks better than yours” harshly questioned other television programs for insisting and not respecting the singer’s relatives. Even asking his own reporter to stop inquiring about the causes of death.

“ Respect has been asked, please, Oswaldo (the “América Hoy” reporter) there will be a time, I think on Sundays… In other types of programs, unfortunately you want to see further and know the details ”, She pointed out clearly annoyed and cutting the live connection with the outskirts of the hospital.

Ethel pointed out that in her morning she was not going to dig into the details of the actor’s death or the reactions of his relatives, but, on the contrary, they would focus on Diego’s career and achievements.

“At this time for “América Hoy”, the great Diego deserves it, we must talk about what he gave us in life, those 30 years of career, how humble and simple he was. He said that I was given the opportunity when I started, I hadn’t studied either,” Pozo pointed out.

Gisela Valcárcel laments the death of Diego Bertie: “I will meet him; I believe in the resurrection

Valcárcel asked for respect for Bertie’s family, something that was supported by his daughter, Ethel Pozo. Both informed the public that they will not focus on the causes of the actor’s death or the reactions of his relatives, and that, on the contrary, they will focus on Diego’s career and achievements.

“We’ll meet. Diego has left for eternity and I am going to meet him; I believe in the resurrection and I will remember it fondly, with respect. I am going to let this moment be as intimate for his family as it has to be, ”said Gisela.

Diego Bertie: Minister Salas makes the Grand National Theater available to watch over the actor

The death of Diego Bertie shook the Peruvian show business and the acting industry. Friends and relatives of the artist made known his opinion about him and the media issued notes from the past to remember his best moments on his screens. For this reason, the Minister of Culture, Alejandro Salas, made a supportive decision.

“We are trying to communicate with them, but I use the media to tell Diego Bertie’s relatives that they have the Gran Teatro Nacional, on behalf of the Government of Peru, and, of course, the facilities of the Ministry of Culture, if so. they consider it pertinent, so that their remains are taken there ”, expressed for the media.

“ I believe that all Peruvians, who have admired his work and the citizenry in general, would also like to be able to say goodbye to him; however, out of respect for the family, they will make the decision ”, Minister Alejandro Salas concluded.

Rebeca Escribans saves emotional audio by Diego Bertie: “I’m not going to share it”

Rebeca Escriban lamented the departure of Diego Bertie. “I understand your pain, Fede, very close to the family. My companions are absolutely hurt, there are things that we will never be able to understand like death, it is difficult to face it. Let’s keep the privacy of Diego’s family, the pain, “the driver began.

Santi Lesmes considers that Diego Bertie deserves to be veiled at the Gran Teatro Nacional

During the broadcast of “Arriba mi gente”, the hosts offered their condolences to the family of Diego Bertie and Santi Lesmes took some time on the air to make a request to the Minister of Culture.

“I understand the situation and the family, but I think Diego Bertie deserves to be watched at the National Theater. He would deserve that all the people who love him, love him, have idolized him and will always idolize him, to be able to say goodbye to him. I respect the decisions of the family, but if they were in favor, I would ask the Government to open its doors to the Grand National Theater so that I could say a last goodbye”, he said.