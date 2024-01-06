He's going to miss her. Ethel Pozo reappeared on social networks, after staying away since the celebrations ofNew Year with her mother Gisela Valcárcel, to announce that her daughter Luana will go on vacation to Swiss for a while to practice skiing. The influencer also admitted feeling quite sad about separating from her daughter, who is going on a trip alone for the first time. What else did Ethel say? She knows all the details in the following note.

What did Ethel Pozo say about her daughter's trip?

Ethel Pozoused his official account instagram to tell in his stories that his youngest daughterLuana will go toSwisswith a group of friends, but without their company. For this reason, both will be kept apart for several days. The figure of America Television He published photos of his farewell at the airport, as well as making emotional posts about his little girl.

“Today it was my baby Luanita's turn, she is going on a trip and I am going to miss her so much. Lua, the one who makes us laugh every day, is going to Switzerland with a beautiful group of friends to do one of the things she “He likes skiing most in life,” Well wrote.

Who are Ethel Pozo's daughters?

Ethel Pozo has two daughters named Doménica and Luana, 15 and 13 years old, respectively. Both are the result of the romance between the TV host and her ex-husband Fernando Garabán, who lives in the United States and works as a photographer.

How did Gisela Valcárcel and Ethel Pozo celebrate the New Year?

Gisela Valcárcel, and herdaughter Ethel PozoThey traveled to the south of Lima to enjoy the arrival of 2024 near the beach. In the videos you see mother and daughter together, in addition, he was alsoJulian Alexanderhusband of the presenter of 'America today'.

